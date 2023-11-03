Touchdown Live! Week 12

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s week 12 of Touchdown Live!, and we’ll have highlights from several Tri-State games.

Touchdown Live starts on air and online around 10:25, and Touchdown Live + starts around 10:35. See both in the video player above.

We’ll have coverage of the following games, plus scores from many more:

North at Castle (Game of the Week)

Reitz at Memorial

Vincennes Lincoln at Gibson Southern

Paoli at North Posey

Caldwell Co. at North Posey

Adair Co. at Union Co.

Glasgow at McLean County

Ohio County at Owensboro

North Hardin at Daviess Co.

Warren Central at Henderson

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.