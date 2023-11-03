Touchdown Live! Week 12
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s week 12 of Touchdown Live!, and we’ll have highlights from several Tri-State games.
Touchdown Live starts on air and online around 10:25, and Touchdown Live + starts around 10:35. See both in the video player above.
We’ll have coverage of the following games, plus scores from many more:
North at Castle (Game of the Week)
Reitz at Memorial
Vincennes Lincoln at Gibson Southern
Paoli at North Posey
Caldwell Co. at North Posey
Adair Co. at Union Co.
Glasgow at McLean County
Ohio County at Owensboro
North Hardin at Daviess Co.
Warren Central at Henderson
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.