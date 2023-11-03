Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

A student is fatally shot outside a high school in Indianapolis

FILE - The teenage student was shot outside KIPP Indy Legacy School, the Indianapolis...
FILE - The teenage student was shot outside KIPP Indy Legacy School, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A student died Friday after being shot in a parking lot outside his Indianapolis high school, authorities said.

The teenage student was shot shortly before 1 p.m. outside KIPP Indy Legacy School, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

The shooter was another teenager who is not a student at the school, Lt. Shane Foley said.

The student was walking home when he was shot, KIPP Indy Public Schools said in a statement.

IMPD North District Commander Matt Thomas told reporters near the shooting scene that he was “frustrated.”

“This is absolutely unacceptable. It’s unacceptable that in the community, we’ve had conversations about youth violence all week, and this is how our week ends,” Thomas said.

Mayor Joe Hogsett issued a statement saying the “shooting of an Indianapolis teen is another example of the horrific combination of access to firearms and a failure of conflict resolution. No young person should have to worry about gun violence, let alone near a school.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boonville getting $74 million entertainment and hotel development
Pick-up truck crash causes I-64 closure in Gibson County
Pick-up truck crash causes I-64 closure in Gibson County
Lauren Daigle coming to Ford Center in Evansville
Fire
Woman seriously burned in mobile home fire in Daviess County
Santos Urbina
Police: Drunk driver with damaged car jumps fences to avoid arrest

Latest News

Boonville getting $74 million entertainment and hotel development
Boonville getting $74 million entertainment and hotel development
$12.4 million business expansion bringing 20 new jobs to Beaver Dam
$12.4 million business expansion bringing 20 new jobs to Beaver Dam
Jasper High brings on girls wrestling as new sport
Jasper High brings on girls wrestling as new sport
A strong earthquake shook northwestern Nepal districts just before midnight Friday, and...
At least 54 dead as strong quake rocks northwestern Nepal, and officials say toll expected to rise
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Schemengees Bar and Grille, one of the...
Biden arrives in Maine to mourn with community after a mass shooting that left 18 people dead