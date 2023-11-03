Police: Drunk driver with damaged car jumps fences to avoid arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a drunk driver with heavy damage to his car ran from them Thursday morning.

Officers say they were told about a car swerving while dragging something underneath it.

They say they found the car, that had major damage, at a gas station at the corner of South Green Road an Covert Avenue.

Witnesses say they spoke with the driver, but didn’t know where he went.

When police found the driver, 27-year-old Santos Urbina, they say he ran.

Officers say he jumped two fences and was caught after trying to jump a third.

He was taken to the hospital and then to jail.

Urbina is facing drunk driving and resisting police charges.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.