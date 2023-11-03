Birthday Club
Man facing meth charges after traffic stop
By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail after Spencer County Deputies say they caught him with drugs.

Deputies say it started when they saw Kenneth Viars driving dangerously.

It was on State Road 66, just north of Grandview.

Once he was pulled over, deputies say a K9 alerted them to drugs in the car.

That’s when deputies say they found 63 grams of meth.

Viars was arrested and charged with possession of meth.

Kenneth Viars
Kenneth Viars(Spencer Co. Sheriff's Office)
Meth that deputies say was found during a traffic stop
Meth that deputies say was found during a traffic stop(Spencer Co. Sheriff's Office)

Pick-up truck crash causes I-64 closure in Gibson County
Lauren Daigle coming to Ford Center in Evansville
Woman seriously burned in mobile home fire in Daviess County
Sheriff: Box truck with furniture stolen, 3 arrested
Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer
Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer leaving office for private job

Design company looking at surveys and finalizing Evansville riverfront plan
Police: Drunk driver with damaged car jumps fences to avoid arrest
Friday Sunrise Headlines
