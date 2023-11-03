Man facing meth charges after traffic stop

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail after Spencer County Deputies say they caught him with drugs.

Deputies say it started when they saw Kenneth Viars driving dangerously.

It was on State Road 66, just north of Grandview.

Once he was pulled over, deputies say a K9 alerted them to drugs in the car.

That’s when deputies say they found 63 grams of meth.

Viars was arrested and charged with possession of meth.

Kenneth Viars (Spencer Co. Sheriff's Office)

Meth that deputies say was found during a traffic stop (Spencer Co. Sheriff's Office)

