Local high school students learn more about the ASM program

By Ethan Shan
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Academic of Science and Medicine held a recruitment event tonight at Central High School in Evansville.

ASM is a science and medicine program that allows students to take college credit classes, and right now they’re looking for students in 8th and 10th grade to participate.

Current students, as well as graduates, talked about how the program provides high school students with a half-day program on college preparation that incorporates honors, dual credit and Advanced Placement level coursework.

“Definitely say I was nervous when I first started because it’s a new school,” says Kendra Givens. “I didn’t know anybody, I go to Harrison and it’s a half-day progra. But looking back, I love it, I made so many friends here it’s helped me like decide what I wanna do after high school.”

The next recruitment event is on November 14th.

