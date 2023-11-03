Jasper High brings on girls wrestling as new sport

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper High School has added girls wrestling as a new sports team to the roster.

“This is my second year in high school and I wrestled one year in middle school,” said Laine Mullins, a senior and girls wrestler and Jasper High.

Mullins is also one of the top female wrestlers in the state.

“I just love the competition of it and making myself better at it,” Mullins said.

Up until now, Mullins competition was against boys and a few girls if other schools had any on their boys teams.

“The guys are definitely a lot stronger than most of the girls I’ve wrestled,” Mullins said.

With wrestling becoming a growing sport for girls nationwide, Jasper’s wrestling head coach Alex Lee thought ‘Why not bring it here?’

“I decided, ‘Hey it’s coming to Indiana, let’s go ahead and get a jump on this train so that we can get ahead of the game,’” Lee said.

After getting approval from the school board and athletic director, this year it officially became a sport for girls.

“I want to win state this year or at least place at state,” Mullins said.

Not only are the girls hopeful for a successful first season, Lee says the sport also gives them hope for a successful future.

“Some of them didn’t think they could go to college and play sports and now it’s a new avenue for them to get there,” Lee said.

For now though, they’re focused on building an already winning team.

“Our girls are so good right now and we’re just going to keep getting better,” Mullins said.

Jasper High School’s first official girls wrestling meet is at the end of November.

