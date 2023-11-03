Home owners concerned over proposed airport safety ordinance

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Airport Overlay Ordinance was a hot topic of discussion at today’s Area Planning Commission meeting in Vanderburgh County.

This is a safety ordinance that would affect land use around Evansville Regional Airport.

It would bring the county in line with FAA guidelines by restricting land use to those that will not interfere with the airport’s operation.

That means they want any new build to avoid attracting birds, keep buildings low in the surrounding area and make it so anything built in that area will not affect their planes or equipment.

Many of the complaints from residents in that area centered on property devaluation, some unclear instructions and property rights.

“We need to be a lot more specific about what they’re asking for and what we can do and what we can’t do,” says home owner Barbara Hancock. “I’d like to ask that the ones that have been there for years and years be permitted to do pretty much what they please.”

The commissioners voted to table this to allow people more time to learn about the Airport Overlay.

They’ll be picking that up again in their meeting in February. Click here for more information.

