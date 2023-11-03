Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Home owners concerned over proposed airport safety ordinance

Home owners concerned over proposed airport safety ordinance
By Brady Williams
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Airport Overlay Ordinance was a hot topic of discussion at today’s Area Planning Commission meeting in Vanderburgh County.

This is a safety ordinance that would affect land use around Evansville Regional Airport.

It would bring the county in line with FAA guidelines by restricting land use to those that will not interfere with the airport’s operation.

That means they want any new build to avoid attracting birds, keep buildings low in the surrounding area and make it so anything built in that area will not affect their planes or equipment.

Many of the complaints from residents in that area centered on property devaluation, some unclear instructions and property rights.

“We need to be a lot more specific about what they’re asking for and what we can do and what we can’t do,” says home owner Barbara Hancock. “I’d like to ask that the ones that have been there for years and years be permitted to do pretty much what they please.”

The commissioners voted to table this to allow people more time to learn about the Airport Overlay.

They’ll be picking that up again in their meeting in February. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Goeppner and Nelli with white deer
Hunter harvests white deer in Spencer Co. after watching him for 3 years
1100 Block of Bayard Park
8 people displaced, several kittens rescued from house fire
Two workers were trapped Tuesday evening after a building collapse at an idle coal preparation...
One person dead, another trapped in collapsed coal preparation plant in Kentucky
FILE - Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight makes an appearance at Indiana...
Renowned college basketball coach Bob Knight dies at 83
The Simmons are still living in their RV with their 2 young kids as a result of the failed...
Criminal charges filed against builder after couple’s ‘barndominium’ dreams go bust

Latest News

Local high school students learn more about the ASM program
Local high school students learn more about the ASM program
A Love's sign is seen next to Interstate 35 in Moore, Oklahoma. Officials say a man died at a...
Vanderburgh Co. Area Planning Commission votes against new Love’s truck stop
Sam Bell
Funeral arrangements made for local football legend, Sam Bell
Sturgis residents shocked by high water bills
‘The city has to be run like a business’: Sturgis mayor reacts to high water bill concerns