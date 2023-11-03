Birthday Club
Here’s where Indiana is sharing millions for road work locally

Road closed sign in Evansville, IN.
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Of the 188 Indiana communities receiving money from INDOT and Gov. Holcomb for road work, nine of them are right here in the local Tri-State area.

In total, the Community Crossing matching program is giving out $91.5 million to those communities as part of that grant. More than two million dollars will be shared with the communities in our area. They include:

  • Birdseye $333,080.62
  • Cynthiana $88,373.00
  • Evansville $555,335.51
  • Ferdinand $476,465.97
  • Huntingburg $302,080.12
  • Jasper $492,257.81
  • Mount Vernon $130,011.00
  • Petersburg $83,740.70
  • Vanderburgh County $517,027.15

“Community Crossings continues to provide opportunities for Indiana local communities, large and small, to make connectivity and safety road improvements for Hoosier families and our visitors,” Gov. Holcomb said. “The importance of this matching grant program is immediately obvious as we take our award-winning statewide infrastructure network to the next level.”

You can learn more about the grant program on the INDOT website.

