Hear from both Game of the Week Head Coaches

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are goin back to our roots, back to our week 1 game of the week, as Castle hosts North in the sectional championship. Let’s check out both teams, starting with the Huskies.

It’s a rematch for these two teams after they faced off in the first week of the season. For both Castle and North, as 5A teams, they had a bye heading into the sectionals. The bye week was nice leading into playoffs, but now Coach Paridaen’s squad is ready to roll after taking down Floyd Central.

“Being able to get healthy before we played Floyd Central last week was very important for us,” said North Head Coach Joey Paridaen. “These last two weeks, preparing for hopefully a deep run, we kind of knew if we were able to get out of that game against Floyd that we would be playing Castle most likely. It sets up another sectional rematch from last year, both teams coming in 7-3, it’s just going to be an exciting game.”

For Castle, with the teams meeting for a second time this season, it’s a shot to get back at the Huskies. But, we asked Coach Hurt, what’s different this time around?

“I hope a lot, but I’m not so sure, because they are pretty good,” said Castle Head Coach Doug Hurt. “They’ve got players in virtually every position, we’re going to have our work cut out, but I promise you we are going to show up and do what we can. We need to find a way to stop the run, they ran up and down the field. We didn’t stop North, they stopped themselves, otherwise it would’ve been an even longer night than it was. They’re really good and they’ve got some great players.”

Join us tomorrow, live on 14 News at 4, 5, and 6 as we will continue to preview the game.

