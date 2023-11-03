Funeral arrangements made for local football legend, Sam Bell

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The funeral for football legend Sam Ball will be held next week, according to his obituary.

Visitation will be Tuesday from noon until 7 at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church. The funeral will be Wednesday at 2.

Ball passed away Monday at the age of 79.

He played at Henderson County High School, the University of Kentucky and was drafted into the NFL in 1966.

He played five years with the Baltimore Colts and played in two Super Bowls.

He earned a Super Bowl ring with a Colts win over the Cowboys in Super Bowl V. According to his obituary, his legacy will always be his faith, family and football.

