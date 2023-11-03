Birthday Club
Firefighters extinguish car fire on Diamond Avenue

Diamond Avenue car fire
Diamond Avenue car fire(German Township Fire Department)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters had their hands full Thursday afternoon after a car erupted into flames on Diamond Avenue.

According to the German Township Fire Department, crews were called to that fire on the eastbound lanes near SR 64 around 4:30 p.m.

Fortunately, officials confirm the fire was put out without any issues and no one was injured.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

