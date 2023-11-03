Evansville’s official Christmas tree expected to arrive this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Now that Halloween is over, Evansville city officials are ready to welcome the start of the holiday season.

The Thursday before Thanksgiving, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will light the City of Evansville’s official Christmas tree in front of the Civic Center.

We’re told the Bosse High School Choir will perform and Mayor Winnecke will comment before starting the countdown to turn on the tree’s lights.

The tree is expected to arrive this weekend and will be decorated with about 25,000 lights and topped with a lighted “e” signifying everyone is welcome.

The lighting ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

The Christmas tree will stay in front of the Civic Center throughout the holiday season and will be taken down sometime after the start of the new year.

