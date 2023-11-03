Evansville students excited for surprise trip to Disney World

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another group of hard-working EVSC students were rewarded with a trip of a lifetime.

Eight kids at Lincoln Elementary School were told they were picked to go on EPD’s annual trip to Disney World.

Their family members were there for the surprise announcement.

One seventh grader tells us she’s been waiting years to hear her name called but still couldn’t believe it.

”Wow, I was just so amazed. I was so surprised. My heart was pumping,” says Aunystee Buckner. “I forgot how to walk for a second but I was good, I was good.”

The Cops Connecting with Kids Disney trip takes place every year to build positive relationships between members of law enforcement and the youth in their respective communities.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.