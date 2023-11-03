Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Evansville students excited for surprise trip to Disney World

Evansville students excited for surprise trip to Disney World
By Josh Lucca
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another group of hard-working EVSC students were rewarded with a trip of a lifetime.

Eight kids at Lincoln Elementary School were told they were picked to go on EPD’s annual trip to Disney World.

Their family members were there for the surprise announcement.

One seventh grader tells us she’s been waiting years to hear her name called but still couldn’t believe it.

”Wow, I was just so amazed. I was so surprised. My heart was pumping,” says Aunystee Buckner. “I forgot how to walk for a second but I was good, I was good.”

The Cops Connecting with Kids Disney trip takes place every year to build positive relationships between members of law enforcement and the youth in their respective communities.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boonville getting $74 million entertainment and hotel development
Pick-up truck crash causes I-64 closure in Gibson County
Pick-up truck crash causes I-64 closure in Gibson County
Lauren Daigle coming to Ford Center in Evansville
Fire
Woman seriously burned in mobile home fire in Daviess County
Santos Urbina
Police: Drunk driver with damaged car jumps fences to avoid arrest

Latest News

Boonville getting $74 million entertainment and hotel development
Boonville getting $74 million entertainment and hotel development
$12.4 million business expansion bringing 20 new jobs to Beaver Dam
$12.4 million business expansion bringing 20 new jobs to Beaver Dam
Jasper High brings on girls wrestling as new sport
Jasper High brings on girls wrestling as new sport
Disney on Ice returning to Evansville