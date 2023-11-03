Design company looking at surveys and finalizing Evansville riverfront plan

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tuesday was the last day for the public to give their input on what they’d like to see on the Evansville riverfront.

Now, the company leading the transformation project, Sasaki, is combing through those responses.

Right now, there isn’t much open space and green space for the community to use when it comes to enjoying the riverfront and being outside.

The architectural and design company is tasked with redesigning the 50 mile stretch of the Ohio riverfront from Newburgh all the way to Mount Vernon.

They first took on this project in May, and officials say the goal has always been to get as much community input as possible before finalizing a design and starting construction.

Now, after two comment periods, the first being ideas from the community and the second being approval from the community about the plan, Sasaki is getting ready to share the final results of what the riverfront will look like in just a few years.

Now they’re still combing through the responses from the survey, but the principal architect from Sasaki says, within a few weeks, they will have the final design ready for the public.

Haley Kerby has more on 14 News Sunrise

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.