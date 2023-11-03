Birthday Club
Checking in with Owensboro Catholic Football as Kentucky playoffs begin

By Max Parker
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Owensboro Catholic has been dominant throughout the entire season on the gridiron.

Their closest game all year? That would be in the win against Owensboro by five, and aside from that, the Aces have been running away with games, which sets them up quite well as post season begins in Kentucky.

“We went into the season with several goals, first one to win the city county, and we took care of that in the first 5 games,” said Head Coach Jason Morris. “And then in the next five, won the district championship, and finished with a 10-0 season, which set up our RPI. Here in Kentucky, we have the RPI system. It gave us the number one overall RPI in 2A football, so right now our path is set up where we can stay home all the way through the playoffs.”

One of the guys who has been key to the Aces’ success this year, along with Brady Atwell, is William Carrico, or ‘Tutt’ as they call him. Tutt Carrico isn’t too worried about home field advantage, he’s just ready to put the finishing touches on their season.

“It’s definitely a nice advantage, but either way, we’d still win and make it to the state championship,” said William ‘Tutt’ Carrico. “We’re going to prove that to people and we’re going to get there. We’re going to win it. We still have two to three minutes per game where we are going back to the beginning of the season, but we’re going to get that cleaned up in the next four games leading up to the state championship, and I bet it will be cleaned up this week. We’ve got what we need, we have no holes. That’s the great thing about our team, every single position, we have an extremely capable varsity player.”

Up first for the Aces in the playoffs, a matchup with Caldwell County.

