Check your applesauce! Lead found inside some Schnucks products
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several Schnuck-brand applesauce pouches are being recalled after employees say lead was found inside the applesauce.
A supplier reached out to Schnucks after discovering “elevated levels of lead” in the cinnamon raw material used by the manuacturer.
Schnucks and Eatwell Markets customers are urged to check for:
- Schnucks Cinnamon Applesauce Pouch 12 pk. UPC: 4131801152
- Schnucks Cinnamon Applesauce Pouch 4 pk. UPC: 4131801155
- Schnucks Applesauce Pouch Variety 20 pk. UPC: 4131801157
This recall does not affect the Schnucks stores in in the Rockford, Illinois area, DeKalb, Illinois or Janesville, Wisconsin.
According to a Schnucks spokesperson, affected products may be returned to the Schnucks or Eatwell Market store of purchase for a full refund. For any questions, call 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.
