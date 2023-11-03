Birthday Club
Breezy & Warmer

14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This morning, not as cold with low temps hovering just above freezing. Low temps will remain above freezing for a least the next 7-8 days. Sunny skies and warmer as high temps sneak into the lower 60s. Tonight, it will be partly cloudy and less chilly with low temps in the mid-40s.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with some sun as high temps climb into the mid-60s. Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles as lows drop into the lower 40s.

Sunday, sunny along with a southwest wind as high temps ease into the lower 60s.

