$12.4 million business expansion bringing 20 new jobs to Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has announced NEO Industries Inc. is expanding in Ohio County.

He says it’s a $12.4 million investment creating 20 new full-time.

Gov. Beshear says NEO Industries is a world leader in surface technology for work rolls in steel and aluminum manufacturing.

“Kentucky’s manufacturing sector continues to see unprecedented growth, creating well-paying job opportunities for communities throughout the commonwealth,” said Gov. Beshear. “NEO Industries has been serving the Kentucky manufacturing industry for over three decades, and the company’s commitment to expand and service the growing EV battery industry will further strengthen Kentucky’s position as a national leader in this market. I want to thank NEO’s leadership and look forward to their continued success in the commonwealth.”

“We are so pleased to see the development of this project. NEO Industries’ ongoing success, increasing investment, and job creation is another step forward for Beaver Dam’s manufacturing industry,” said Beaver Dam Mayor Paul Sandefur.

The project will expand the current manufacturing facility in Ohio County by over 30,000 square feet, bringing the total operating space to 47,000 square feet.

Officials say the increased space will allow for additional capacity to chrome plate rolls and for the installation of a high-precision grinder and polisher.

This additional equipment will help the company directly service the rapidly expanding electric vehicle battery industry.

The new jobs will bring the total number of employees to 50.

