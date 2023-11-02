Birthday Club
Woman seriously burned in mobile home fire in Daviess County

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Daviess County woman is recovering after firefighters say she was seriously injured after a fire erupted at her mobile home on the southwest side of the county.

Dispatch officials tell us firefighters were dispatched to that home on the 5300 block of Windy Hollow Road shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday.

According to officials, the victim was inside the mobile home when the fire started, which was believed to be caused by some sort of explosion.

We’re told the explosion caused burns on her face and hands. Firefighters say she was rushed to a local hospital, but is now being flown to a burn center for her injuries.

Firefighters on scene say the home was completely destroyed. Investigators believe the fire may have been started from a gas leak, but the exact cause is still under investigation.

