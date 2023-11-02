Warrick Humane Society reveals secret teased on social media

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick Humane Society has finally revealed the secret it has been hinting at on social media recently. It’s a new capital campaign to raise money for a new building.

Officials with the Warrick Humane Society say a longtime volunteer gave the shelter the land and a large donation. Executive Director Lindsey Hagedom says they are hoping to raise a total of $1.25 million.

”The new shelter will have meet and greet rooms, adoption rooms, community rooms,” she says. “So we will be able to do a lot more since we will have individual spaces for those.”

The new shelter will be able to hold an addition 400 more animals per year, will help with over 600 low cost vet options, and provide more critter camps.

The Warrick Humane Society hopes to begin building next summer. Click here to donate.

