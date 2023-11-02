Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Warmer weather to end the week

WFIE 14 First Alert 6p.m.
WFIE 14 First Alert 6p.m.
By Arden Gregory
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It has been a cool, sunny day across our region with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. Although that is still slightly cooler than average for this time of year, it is an improvement from the highs in the 40s we saw Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. This warming trend will continue through the weekend and into the start of next week.

Our temperatures will fall back out of the 50s and through the 40s this evening, bottoming out in the mid 30s by the end of the night under clear skies. Some areas of patchy frost may be possible late tonight into early Friday morning.

Friday will be sunny and a little breezy with winds from the south-southwest at around 10 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 20 to 25 mph. That flow of warmer, southerly air along with ample sunshine will push our temperatures into the lower 60s Friday afternoon. Friday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the lower 40s.

We will see a few more clouds over the weekend, but there will be plenty of sunshine mixed in as well. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s Saturday and mid to upper 60s Sunday. We may catch a stray shower Saturday night or early Sunday morning, but most of the weekend will be dry. We will also set our clocks back one hour Saturday night as daylight saving time ends on Sunday.

Most of next week looks partly cloudy with some scattered rain possible from Monday night on and off through Tuesday, Wednesday, and into Thursday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s Monday and upper 60s to near 70° Tuesday and Wednesday, then we will drop back into the upper 50s to near 60° Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Goeppner and Nelli with white deer
Hunter harvests white deer in Spencer Co. after watching him for 3 years
1100 Block of Bayard Park
8 people displaced, several kittens rescued from house fire
Two workers were trapped Tuesday evening after a building collapse at an idle coal preparation...
One person dead, another trapped in collapsed coal preparation plant in Kentucky
FILE - Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight makes an appearance at Indiana...
Renowned college basketball coach Bob Knight dies at 83
The Simmons are still living in their RV with their 2 young kids as a result of the failed...
Criminal charges filed against builder after couple’s ‘barndominium’ dreams go bust

Latest News

Newscast Recording
11/2 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
11/2 Sunrise 14 First Alert Forecast
11/2 Sunrise 14 First Alert Forecast
5/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
Breezy & Warmer
11/1 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
11/1 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast