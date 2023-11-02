Warmer weather to end the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It has been a cool, sunny day across our region with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. Although that is still slightly cooler than average for this time of year, it is an improvement from the highs in the 40s we saw Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. This warming trend will continue through the weekend and into the start of next week.

Our temperatures will fall back out of the 50s and through the 40s this evening, bottoming out in the mid 30s by the end of the night under clear skies. Some areas of patchy frost may be possible late tonight into early Friday morning.

Friday will be sunny and a little breezy with winds from the south-southwest at around 10 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 20 to 25 mph. That flow of warmer, southerly air along with ample sunshine will push our temperatures into the lower 60s Friday afternoon. Friday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the lower 40s.

We will see a few more clouds over the weekend, but there will be plenty of sunshine mixed in as well. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s Saturday and mid to upper 60s Sunday. We may catch a stray shower Saturday night or early Sunday morning, but most of the weekend will be dry. We will also set our clocks back one hour Saturday night as daylight saving time ends on Sunday.

Most of next week looks partly cloudy with some scattered rain possible from Monday night on and off through Tuesday, Wednesday, and into Thursday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s Monday and upper 60s to near 70° Tuesday and Wednesday, then we will drop back into the upper 50s to near 60° Thursday.

