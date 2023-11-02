Voters line up for early voting in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Early voting is underway in Henderson. The Chase Fulcher Archery Center will be open from 8 to 4 Friday and Saturday.

Henderson County Clerks Office Elections Deputy Carrie Smith says the ability to vote early can be very beneficial for those who may be out of town next week.

”I usually always come and early vote. It’s more convenient for me and today was great. Wasn’t a line, was just in and out. Couldn’t be better,” she says.

Voters tells us the voting process is much quicker when you vote early. For a full list of voting locations, click here.

