Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

VHS hosting low-cost vaccine clinic this Saturday

(WILX)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh Humane Society’s low-cost vaccine clinics are back.

Their first clinic is this Saturday. November 4. Doors open at 7:15 in the morning and they will see patients starting fifteen minutes later.

The clinic is first come first serve. You can get vaccines for both cats and dogs. Cats must be in carriers and dogs must be leashed.

For a full list of prices for their reduced vaccines, click here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Goeppner and Nelli with white deer
Hunter harvests white deer in Spencer Co. after watching him for 3 years
Two workers were trapped Tuesday evening after a building collapse at an idle coal preparation...
One person dead, another trapped in collapsed coal preparation plant in Kentucky
1100 Block of Bayard Park
EPD officers investigating explosion on Bayard Park Drive
EPD responds to head on collision at Kratzville Rd.
EPD responds to head on collision at Kratzville Rd.
Bronson Anderson
Man who shot Owensboro police officer sentenced

Latest News

RiverValley Behavioral Health opens at the Crowne
Owensboro mom celebrates mental health center opening after losing son to suicide
Big Brothers and Big Sister hoping to raise thousands from bowling event
Big Brothers and Big Sister hoping to raise thousands from bowling event
Work to begin within a year on Indiana side of I-69 Ohio River Crossing
Work to begin within a year on Indiana side of I-69 Ohio River Crossing
Pregnant together: twin sisters due 1 day apart after infertility struggles
Pregnant together: twin sisters due 1 day apart after infertility struggles