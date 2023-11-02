VHS hosting low-cost vaccine clinic this Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh Humane Society’s low-cost vaccine clinics are back.

Their first clinic is this Saturday. November 4. Doors open at 7:15 in the morning and they will see patients starting fifteen minutes later.

The clinic is first come first serve. You can get vaccines for both cats and dogs. Cats must be in carriers and dogs must be leashed.

For a full list of prices for their reduced vaccines, click here.

