UE offering EVSC students a jump-start in their careers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville is once again partnering with the EVSC.

This morning, UE announced a new partnership with EVSC high school students.

That partnership will give students a jump start in their careers in the Education and Health Sciences, providing them with free college credits.

University officials say students who enroll in one of the many programs will also have a leg-up when it comes time to apply for programs.

“Those credits will allowed to transfer into UE and then they will also be able to get direct entry into several UE programs from exercise science to physical therapy,” says Noah Alatza, UE’s Chief Communications Officer. “Really, this is an all accompanying collaboration... we’re really excited for it.”

If a student completes one of the qualified courses, they will be on track to receive a UE degree in three years. You can find that full press release from the University here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.