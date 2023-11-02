Tecumseh Volleyball hoping second time at state is the charm

LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With State volleyball finals coming up, let’s take a look at our other Tri-State area squad competing for their Class State Title. The Tecumseh Braves. It’s the second straight season, that Tecumseh volleyball will play for the class 1A state championship. Katie Johnson’s club made it their last year, but fell in the finals, 3 sets to 2, to Fort Wayne Blackhawk. This time around, they’ll be taking on Southwood, and the Braves have one big advantage over them: the experience of being there, last year, with almost the exact same roster.

“I feel like they’re going into it a little bit different this year because they’ve been there and played in that game before under those lights in that huge arena,” said Tecumseh volleyball head coach Katie Johnson. “So, I do feel like that does help us out a little bit this year. We won’t be so shocked when we get in there on the floor.” “We know what to experience,” said Tecumseh senior Emily Hall. “I don’t think we’re gonna be as nervous, walking into that big gym again because we’ve already been there once and had all the cameras and everyone staring at us. So, I think we’ll be good.” Braves’ volleyball’s second state finals trip, is yet another girls team at Tecumseh, that’s going to play on the state’s highest stage. Their softball team has won-back-to-back state titles, and their girls basketball team won it all, two years ago.

“Not just in volleyball, but in all the sports, they’ve played in some pretty big games and so that’s not going to scare them away,” said Coach Johnson. “They’ve been there, played in big games. They’ve been successful in big games, so they definitely have what it takes to play in that kind of pressure.”

“Everyone’s like, ‘is Tecumseh going to go to state again for every sport?’ We’re like, ‘hopefully!’,” said Hall. “I mean we’ve been there the past couple years. Jenna especially, she’s been to state for everything for the past like three years, so she’s not even phased anymore I don’t think.” First serve for Tecumseh and Southwood, is Saturday morning, at 10 a.m. central time at Ball State’s Worthen Arena.

