Sheriff: Box truck with furniture stolen, 3 arrested

By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WABASH CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Three people are in the Wabash County Jail, after the sheriff says an American Freight box truck was stolen.

He says they were told the truck had a tracking device and was heading south on Highway 1 in the St. Francisville area.

The sheriff says deputies and officers with Mt. Carmel Police found the stolen truck in a parking lot, and it looked like furniture was being offloaded into another truck.

He says three people were taken into custody.

37-year-old John M. Planinsak Jr., of Rockdale, Illinois, 34-year-old Melissa M. Ferguson, of New Lenox, Illinois, and 54-year-old Stanley D. Cochran Jr., of Braidwood, Illinois, are all charged with Possession of a Converted vehicle, as well as other charges.

The sheriff says second truck was found to be stolen out of St. Louis.

John Planinsak
John Planinsak(Warrick Co. Sheriff's Office)
Melissa Ferguson
Melissa Ferguson(Warrick Co. Sheriff's Office)

