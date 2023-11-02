Salvation Army Toy Town in need of more donations this season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many are looking ahead to the holiday season.

Salvation Army officials say they need more donations this year for teenagers in their Christmas Assistance Program.

There are 700 teens signed up for Toy Town. That’s a big increase from last year.

14 News is helping out again this year. We’ll be ringing the bell at the West Side Wal-Mart on Friday, December 8 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Your donations are expected to help more than a thousand families.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.