Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Salvation Army Toy Town in need of more donations this season

(WFIE)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many are looking ahead to the holiday season.

Salvation Army officials say they need more donations this year for teenagers in their Christmas Assistance Program.

There are 700 teens signed up for Toy Town. That’s a big increase from last year.

14 News is helping out again this year. We’ll be ringing the bell at the West Side Wal-Mart on Friday, December 8 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Your donations are expected to help more than a thousand families.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Goeppner and Nelli with white deer
Hunter harvests white deer in Spencer Co. after watching him for 3 years
1100 Block of Bayard Park
8 people displaced, several kittens rescued from house fire
Two workers were trapped Tuesday evening after a building collapse at an idle coal preparation...
One person dead, another trapped in collapsed coal preparation plant in Kentucky
FILE - Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight makes an appearance at Indiana...
Renowned college basketball coach Bob Knight dies at 83
JAMES MITCHELL
DCSO: One person arrested following double county chase

Latest News

ANTHONY GOODRICH
Madisonville man threatened people with knife, police say
Democratic incumbent Charlie Wyatt is looking for his third term in office, and he faces off...
Boonville announcing major economic investment Friday
Chief Andy Rush and Officer Austin Davis
Mt. Vernon Police Officer awarded for saving man’s life
WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert: WB I-64 closed at Highway 41