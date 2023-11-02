Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Owensboro mom celebrates mental health center opening after losing son to suicide

RiverValley Behavioral Health opens at the Crowne
By Liz DeSantis
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - RiverValley Behavioral Health celebrated the grand opening of a new facility at The Crowne on Tuesday.

The Crowne has been many things over the years from a dress shop to a party venue. Former owner of The Crowne, Angie Ebelhar, says she closed down her businesses after losing her son Chad to suicide five years ago.

“He was happy most all the time. The life of the party, but he was sweet, he was kind and he was thoughtful,” she said about her son.

Ebelhar says the building’s new purpose of saving lives means everything to their family.

“Everybody has a day where they’re not good,” she said. “I feel like until that stigma leaves, that people are chastised for getting mental health care, I think until that happens, it’s still going to be an issue.”

River Valley Behavioral Health President and CEO Dr. Wanda Figueroa-Peralta says their newest location will help people struggling with suicidal thoughts just like Chad.

The new facility will have a mental health library and a community training facility to help educate people on suicide prevention.

“We want to make sure we are where the community is and spreading the message of hope and support,” Figueroa-Peralta said.

She says sometimes it can be uncomfortable to get help, but her goal is to change that.

“A lot of times when you are calling for services, they say, ‘Press this number, or call us back,’” she said. “Here, you walk in and you’re going talk to someone and that someone is going to help you.”

Ebelhar says the opening of the new facility is a “full circle” moment for her family. She says don’t ignore the signs that someone you love is in trouble.

“To be a survivor of suicide. . . nobody wants that,” Ebelhar said. “If you see your friend, your child, your spouse struggling with that, you need to help.”

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Goeppner and Nelli with white deer
Hunter harvests white deer in Spencer Co. after watching him for 3 years
Two workers were trapped Tuesday evening after a building collapse at an idle coal preparation...
One person dead, another trapped in collapsed coal preparation plant in Kentucky
1100 Block of Bayard Park
EPD officers investigating explosion on Bayard Park Drive
EPD responds to head on collision at Kratzville Rd.
EPD responds to head on collision at Kratzville Rd.
Bronson Anderson
Man who shot Owensboro police officer sentenced

Latest News

Big Brothers and Big Sister hoping to raise thousands from bowling event
Big Brothers and Big Sister hoping to raise thousands from bowling event
Work to begin within a year on Indiana side of I-69 Ohio River Crossing
Work to begin within a year on Indiana side of I-69 Ohio River Crossing
Pregnant together: twin sisters due 1 day apart after infertility struggles
Pregnant together: twin sisters due 1 day apart after infertility struggles
PCSO installs new 'Live 911' technology
See how law enforcement in Posey County are now listening in on 911 calls