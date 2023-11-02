Owensboro mom celebrates mental health center opening after losing son to suicide

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - RiverValley Behavioral Health celebrated the grand opening of a new facility at The Crowne on Tuesday.

The Crowne has been many things over the years from a dress shop to a party venue. Former owner of The Crowne, Angie Ebelhar, says she closed down her businesses after losing her son Chad to suicide five years ago.

“He was happy most all the time. The life of the party, but he was sweet, he was kind and he was thoughtful,” she said about her son.

Ebelhar says the building’s new purpose of saving lives means everything to their family.

“Everybody has a day where they’re not good,” she said. “I feel like until that stigma leaves, that people are chastised for getting mental health care, I think until that happens, it’s still going to be an issue.”

River Valley Behavioral Health President and CEO Dr. Wanda Figueroa-Peralta says their newest location will help people struggling with suicidal thoughts just like Chad.

The new facility will have a mental health library and a community training facility to help educate people on suicide prevention.

“We want to make sure we are where the community is and spreading the message of hope and support,” Figueroa-Peralta said.

She says sometimes it can be uncomfortable to get help, but her goal is to change that.

“A lot of times when you are calling for services, they say, ‘Press this number, or call us back,’” she said. “Here, you walk in and you’re going talk to someone and that someone is going to help you.”

Ebelhar says the opening of the new facility is a “full circle” moment for her family. She says don’t ignore the signs that someone you love is in trouble.

“To be a survivor of suicide. . . nobody wants that,” Ebelhar said. “If you see your friend, your child, your spouse struggling with that, you need to help.”

