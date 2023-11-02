Birthday Club
New organization looking to keep baseball in Evansville’s south side

The future of South Baseball
By Steve Mehling
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s Parks and Recreation Board officially terminated Evansville South Baseball Inc.’s land use agreement in their most recent meeting.

That decision means Vann-Pollack Park is no longer on the table for that league. While the future of South Baseball is unknown, another group is looking to keep baseball in the area.

“There’s not going to be a vacancy for the baseball for the kids in this area, there’s a positive, energetic group ready to come back in, really make something happen for the kids,” River City Baseball Board Member Kyle Moers said.

Moers says he coached last year with Evansville South Baseball, and it rekindled his love of the sport.

“Watching kids play baseball really takes you back, and I certainly fell in love with the sport all over again last year watching them play,” Moers said.

Moers says between the vandalism, misuse of funds and now the terminated land use agreement, the league needed a fresh start and a new name.

Moers says their priority is centered around the kids in the area looking to play baseball.

“We really want to look at providing a good, safe place for the kids to play first and foremost,” Moers said. “Getting facilities to a usable place.”

Moers says they’ve applied to become a certified 501(c)(3) with the state of Indiana.

With multiple members of the River City Baseball Board having non-profit experience, he’s hopeful for the future of baseball on Evansville’s south side.

“We are starting brand new fresh this year with finances and fundraising so anyone who wants to help us out we are starting fresh and are ready to get going,” Moers said.

We reached out to the most recent President for the Evansville South Baseball league, and he informed us that he had stepped down and wished nothing but the best for the future of South Baseball.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

