New group working to take over baseball at Vann-Pollack Park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new group is working to form a revamped baseball league for Vann-Pollack Park.

At Thursday’s Parks Board meeting, the land use agreement was terminated for South Baseball.

The board says bills have gone unpaid, and there has been “drama” with the person who originally signed that agreement.

They say he has separated himself from the league in the midst of a police investigation.

The leaders of the new group, River City Baseball, spoke at the meeting.

They hope to reach a new land use agreement.

They say there has been issues with upkeep and vandalism in the last few years, but they have a plan to turn things back around.

The leaders also want to make sure every kid who wants to play baseball can play.

