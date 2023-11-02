Mt. Vernon Police Officer awarded for saving man’s life

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A Mount Vernon Police Officer and a deputy are being recognized for saving a man at the scene of an accident.

It happened October 9 at the intersection of SR 62 and Ford Road, which is five miles outside of Mount Vernon city limits, where a vehicle had run off the road.

Officials say Indiana State Police didn’t have any cars available.

They say Officer Austin Davis was working overtime on a highway safety grant when he overheard Deputy Schmidt tell dispatch he was performing CPR on an man who was not breathing and did not have a pulse.

Officials say without hesitation, Officer Davis, along with several MVPD units, responded to the scene to help Deputy Schmidt.

When Officer Davis arrived, they say he immediately took over performing CPR.

This allowed Deputy Schmidt to retrieve his AED. Both worked on the man until Marrs Township Fire personnel arrived and placed a CPR device on him.

Officials say they were able to regain a pulse, and he was taken to the hospital.

They say without the quick actions of Deputy Schmidt and Officer Davis, the man would not have survived.

Wednesday, Officer Davis was awarded the MVPD Lifesaving Medal.

