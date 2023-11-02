Birthday Club
The man, the myth, the legend: Remembering Bobby Knight

Remembering Bob Knight
By Jacee Caldwell
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - When you think of sporting legends you probably think of Michael Jordan, Babe Ruth, Serena Williams or Tom Brady.

In the coaching world though, the man at the top of that list for many, is Bobby Knight.

“Boy did the people of Indiana ever love him and many still do,” Mike Blake said.

Mike Blake was the sports director at 14 News when Knight coached at Indiana University.

“Fascinating individual, very complex. Boy, when you interviewed him you better bring your A game because (he was) very intimidating,” Blake said.

Knight began coaching at Army in the mid 60′s.

He moved to IU in 1971 where he won three NCAA titles.

Knight made history by winning over 900 games.

He also coached Michael Jordan on the USA team when they won the 1984 Olympic gold medal.

“He really knew basketball,” Blake said.

Although the icon, also known as ‘The General’, had earned his reputation for winning and building the Hoosiers into a legendary program, Knight was also known for his temper.

“The most memorable incident and was not a flattering memory of Knight, was him throwing a chair I think against Purdue and I watched the game,” Blake said. “I mean think about picking up a chair and throwing it literally across the floor. Who does that? Knight did that.”

After being accused of head butting a player and grabbing another’s neck, the IU administration lost their patience and ultimately parted ways with Knight.

“He had been fired and wanted to get back in the game,” Blake said.

Knight moved on to coach at Texas Tech.

“People probably to this day, it’s 2023, say ‘they should’ve never fired Bob Knight,’” Blake said.

After 27 years without attending an IU basketball game, Knight broke the streak and made his return there before he died at 83 years old.

Indiana welcomed him back like he never left.

“At one time he was, not only was he one of the greatest coaches ever in any sport, but despite his flaws, and he was flawed, he was great for the college game,” Blake said.

Knight’s family made the announcement he had died on social media Wednesday night. He was hospitalized with an illness in April and had been in poor health for several years.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share that Coach Bob Knight passed away at his home in Bloomington surrounded by his family,” the statement said. “We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored.”

