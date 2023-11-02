Madisonville man threatened people with knife, police say

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man is in jail after police say he threatened people with a knife.

MPD responded to Rosenwald Apartments Tuesday, where they say Anthony Goodrich was sitting at a table across the street with a red knife.

According to Police, Goodrich admitted to pointing the knife at an apartment complex employee because they were blowing grass onto the property.

Later, police say Goodrich became angry, yelling at officers as he paced back and forth.

Goodrich was taken into custody, charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication and possession of marijuana.

