Lauren Daigle coming to Ford Center in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lauren Daigle is bringing her Kaleidoscope Tour to Evansville.

She’s set to play the Ford Center April 4.

Tickets go on sale Friday November 10, at 10 a.m.

There is a presale starting November 7. You can register on her website.

Blessing Offor will be the opener for the Evansville date.

Daigle, by the way, is performing November 9 on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.