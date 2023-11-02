Birthday Club
Lamasco shares a piece of the art world with micrograllery

By Ethan Shan
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Evansville, community members came together to appreciate an artist’s work. Lamasco Microgallery presented artist Nina Oberlin’s piece “The Light Princess”

Every fifteen weeks, they showcase an artist with their piece and the story about the work. The director says this is a great way for Evansville to see the art that’s being created.

“It’s important to me to show Evansville what’s happening in the art world, in the now and I’m really grateful that artists see that mission,” she says. “That’s something that’s important and want to participate in. People want to share that message and share their story and artistic endeavors with Evansville.”

The next artist will be Matthew Fields from Arkansas.

