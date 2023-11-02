Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Kids in Evansville decorate sugar skulls for Día De Los Muertos

Kids in Evansville decorate sugar skulls for Día De Los Muertos
By Ethan Shan
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -In honor of the Day of the Dead in Mexican culture, kids at the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library were invited to decorate a popular motif of the holiday: sugar skulls.

The holiday is celebrated November 1st through the 2nd and honors people who have passed to keep their memory alive.

Library staff say these types of events help people learn more about the culture and the holiday.

“Gives them a chance to learn a little bit about a different culture they may not have been exposed to before,” says assistant manager Kimberly Barber. “We actually have a large Latina-Latino community in Evansville - we’re trying to bring in parts of that culture in and show it to other people.”

The west branch of EVPL will be hosting a celebration of Día De Los Muertos on Saturday from 2 to 6.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Goeppner and Nelli with white deer
Hunter harvests white deer in Spencer Co. after watching him for 3 years
1100 Block of Bayard Park
EPD officers investigating explosion on Bayard Park Drive
Two workers were trapped Tuesday evening after a building collapse at an idle coal preparation...
One person dead, another trapped in collapsed coal preparation plant in Kentucky
EPD responds to head on collision at Kratzville Rd.
EPD responds to head on collision at Kratzville Rd.
Bronson Anderson
Man who shot Owensboro police officer sentenced

Latest News

Lamasco shares a piece of the art world with micrograllery
Lamasco shares a piece of the art world with micrograllery
VHS hosting low-cost vaccine clinic this Saturday
RiverValley Behavioral Health opens at the Crowne
Owensboro mom celebrates mental health center opening after losing son to suicide
Big Brothers and Big Sister hoping to raise thousands from bowling event
Big Brothers and Big Sister hoping to raise thousands from bowling event