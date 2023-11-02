Kids in Evansville decorate sugar skulls for Día De Los Muertos

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -In honor of the Day of the Dead in Mexican culture, kids at the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library were invited to decorate a popular motif of the holiday: sugar skulls.

The holiday is celebrated November 1st through the 2nd and honors people who have passed to keep their memory alive.

Library staff say these types of events help people learn more about the culture and the holiday.

“Gives them a chance to learn a little bit about a different culture they may not have been exposed to before,” says assistant manager Kimberly Barber. “We actually have a large Latina-Latino community in Evansville - we’re trying to bring in parts of that culture in and show it to other people.”

The west branch of EVPL will be hosting a celebration of Día De Los Muertos on Saturday from 2 to 6.

