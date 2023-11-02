Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Former youth baseball leader reaches plea deal in theft case

Former youth baseball leader reaches plea deal in theft case
By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A plea deal has been reached for a former youth baseball leader arrested on fraud and theft charges.

In our 14 News Investigation last year, we told you Eric Cooper was accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Evansville South Baseball.

[Update: Trial for former Evansville Youth Baseball leader canceled]

A financial crimes detective for EPD says he used league money at the casino, gas station ATMs and on personal business expenses.

On Monday, he pleaded guilty to theft charges, and in exchange, his charge of forgery with intent to defraud was dropped.

His year sentence will be served on probation.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Goeppner and Nelli with white deer
Hunter harvests white deer in Spencer Co. after watching him for 3 years
1100 Block of Bayard Park
8 people displaced, several kittens rescued from house fire
Two workers were trapped Tuesday evening after a building collapse at an idle coal preparation...
One person dead, another trapped in collapsed coal preparation plant in Kentucky
FILE - Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight makes an appearance at Indiana...
Renowned college basketball coach Bob Knight dies at 83
JAMES MITCHELL
DCSO: One person arrested following double county chase

Latest News

Area of Sweetser and Evans
EPD Sergeant involved in shooting back to work
Sheriff: Box truck with furniture stolen, 3 arrested
2nd half of our Virtual Town Hall with Evansville Mayoral candidates
2nd half of our Virtual Town Hall with Evansville Mayoral candidates
Damage left after car hit a building on NW 4th Street
Car hits building in downtown Evansville
New group working to take over baseball at Vann-Pollack Park
New group working to take over baseball at Vann-Pollack Park