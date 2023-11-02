Former youth baseball leader reaches plea deal in theft case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A plea deal has been reached for a former youth baseball leader arrested on fraud and theft charges.

In our 14 News Investigation last year, we told you Eric Cooper was accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Evansville South Baseball.

A financial crimes detective for EPD says he used league money at the casino, gas station ATMs and on personal business expenses.

On Monday, he pleaded guilty to theft charges, and in exchange, his charge of forgery with intent to defraud was dropped.

His year sentence will be served on probation.

