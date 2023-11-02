Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

EPD Sergeant involved in shooting back to work

Area of Sweetser and Evans
Area of Sweetser and Evans(14 News)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say the officer involved in a shooting last week is Sergeant Black Hollins.

The shooting was in the 1700 block of S. Evans Avenue on October 25.

[Previous: Body cam footage shows seconds leading up to woman shot by police]

Police say Sergeant Hollins is currently assigned to Motor Patrol.

He has been with the Evansville Police Department for 11 years, and prior to being promoted, he was a Field Training Officer.

Sgt. Hollins has been through the crisis intervention training and is a part of the Crisis Intervention Team.

Sgt. Hollins has returned back to active duty after completing a three-day administrative leave, which is protocol in an Officer Involved Shooting.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Goeppner and Nelli with white deer
Hunter harvests white deer in Spencer Co. after watching him for 3 years
1100 Block of Bayard Park
8 people displaced, several kittens rescued from house fire
Two workers were trapped Tuesday evening after a building collapse at an idle coal preparation...
One person dead, another trapped in collapsed coal preparation plant in Kentucky
FILE - Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight makes an appearance at Indiana...
Renowned college basketball coach Bob Knight dies at 83
JAMES MITCHELL
DCSO: One person arrested following double county chase

Latest News

Former youth baseball leader reaches plea deal in theft case
Former youth baseball leader reaches plea deal in theft case
Sheriff: Box truck with furniture stolen, 3 arrested
Car crashes into Evansville building
Car crashes into Evansville building
2nd half of our Virtual Town Hall with Evansville Mayoral candidates
2nd half of our Virtual Town Hall with Evansville Mayoral candidates