EPD Sergeant involved in shooting back to work

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say the officer involved in a shooting last week is Sergeant Black Hollins.

The shooting was in the 1700 block of S. Evans Avenue on October 25.

[Previous: Body cam footage shows seconds leading up to woman shot by police]

Police say Sergeant Hollins is currently assigned to Motor Patrol.

He has been with the Evansville Police Department for 11 years, and prior to being promoted, he was a Field Training Officer.

Sgt. Hollins has been through the crisis intervention training and is a part of the Crisis Intervention Team.

Sgt. Hollins has returned back to active duty after completing a three-day administrative leave, which is protocol in an Officer Involved Shooting.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.