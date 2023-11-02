Birthday Club
Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer leaving office for private job

Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer
Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer(WFIE)
By Bernado Malone
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer is stepping down to purse another opportunity.

On November 29, Schaefer says he’ll leave city government to join Garmong Construction as Vice President for the Evansville region.

Schaefer has served as Deputy Mayor since 2012, and was the first person to hold the position.

He’s also served as Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s Chief of Staff and Interim Parks Director.

While Schaefer is leaving city government for the private sector, he says he will continue to be a voice for citizens.

“I’m looking forward to being a vocal advocate for organizations and causes on the other side as a citizen. I think there’s so much positive progress and momentum happening in this area, and I certainly want to continue to do what I can to be part of it,” said Schaefer.

Schaefer says the role of Deputy Mayor will remain vacant until the next Mayor starts their term in January.

As for the Parks Director role, the Deputy Parks Director will step up until the new mayor one.

