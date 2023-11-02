Birthday Club
City of Evansville fighting opioid addiction with new settlement fund

(WCAX)
By Josh Lucca
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s Board of Public Works approved several settlement disbursements.

The City of Evansville received about $650,000 from the National Opioid Addiction Settlement Fund.

That money will be allocated to two organizations, Forefront Community Therapy and Youth First, who will receive around $387,000 and $257,000 respectively.

”These two that we selected today had been working with the mayor’s office. And they have developed, they are working together to provide opioid abatement and opioid abatement services in the community. And that’s why they received the award,” explains Marco Delucio, Corporate Council for the City of Evansville.

Also on the Board of Public Works Agenda was approval of funding for Memorial Community Development programs, one being a full scale diversion program designed to detour future prisons sentencing.

