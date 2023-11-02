Caring for those in foster care: Princeton organization receives $292k grant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Since 2017, an organization in Gibson County has been working to support children in the foster care system and the families who give them a home. They were recently awarded a grant worth almost $300,000 to help their mission.

The Isaiah 1:17 Project exists not only to help the children in the foster care system, but also to support the families who open their homes to them.

“I don’t think people really have any idea how great the need is,” said Isaiah 1:17 Project Executive Director Marcia Lambert.

They serve eleven counties in southwest Indiana, and they say over 500 children in that area are in out-of-home care, and a child in the foster care system will usually move at least three times and will be in care for one to one-and-a-half years.

They say at any one time, there are usually seven children in need of a place to go for every one home available to them.

“In order to have more families available for that 7-to-1 ratio, we have to have more strong families that can foster longer and stronger until permanency or reunification happens,” said Lambert.

They have a range of programs to help those who need it. These include keeping clothes and other essentials ready, preparing and giving out “Bags of Hope” with basic items for when a child transitions to a new home, and “Dreamcycles,” a joint program with Toyota to give the children bikes.

They also work to connect foster families with the community, to help with things like doing laundry and providing meals.

“It’s so important that what we do supports that family so that they know, no matter what, even if there’s difficult days you’re going to make it through,” said Isaiah 1:17 Project Program Manager Kathleen Elliott.

They say they recently received a $292,000 Lilly Endowment Grant. They say the grant money will be distributed over three years and they can only use it for specific things.

They say they employ one family support specialist right now, and the money will enable them to employ two more people, including another family support specialist.

They say they still need the community’s help, and they’re always looking for volunteers and donations to care for those in need of a loving home.

“That’s what our goal is, to be able to see them get the family they deserve,” said Elliott.

For more information on the Isaiah 1:17 project, including details on an upcoming Christmas event, visit theisaiah117project.org.

