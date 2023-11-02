Car hits building in downtown Evansville
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating a crash after a driver hit a building.
It was in the 400 block of N.W. Fourth Street shortly before 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
That’s the Live United building.
Dispatchers say there were several calls about a driver all over the road.
They say that ended with the crash into the building.
We are working to get more information.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.