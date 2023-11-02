Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Breezy & Warmer

Frost Early
5/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
5/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
By Byron Douglas
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Early frost then becoming sunny and warmer as high temps climb into the mid-50s. Tonight, mostly clear and not as cold with low temps in the mid-30s.

Friday, sunny skies and slightly warmer as high temps sneak into the lower 60s.  Friday night, mostly clear and less chilly with low temps in the lower 40s.

Saturday, mostly sunny and warmer as high temps climb into the mid-60s to upper 60s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Goeppner and Nelli with white deer
Hunter harvests white deer in Spencer Co. after watching him for 3 years
1100 Block of Bayard Park
EPD officers investigating explosion on Bayard Park Drive
Two workers were trapped Tuesday evening after a building collapse at an idle coal preparation...
One person dead, another trapped in collapsed coal preparation plant in Kentucky
FILE - Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight makes an appearance at Indiana...
Renowned college basketball coach Bob Knight dies at 83
JAMES MITCHELL
DCSO: One person arrested following double county chase

Latest News

11/1 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
11/1 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast
Warmer each day through the weekend
WFIE 14 First Alert Forecast 10 p.m. 11/1/23
WFIE 14 First Alert Forecast 10 p.m. 11/1/23
11/1 14 First Alert Sunrise
11/1 14 First Alert Sunrise