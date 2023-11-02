Breezy & Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Early frost then becoming sunny and warmer as high temps climb into the mid-50s. Tonight, mostly clear and not as cold with low temps in the mid-30s.

Friday, sunny skies and slightly warmer as high temps sneak into the lower 60s. Friday night, mostly clear and less chilly with low temps in the lower 40s.

Saturday, mostly sunny and warmer as high temps climb into the mid-60s to upper 60s.

