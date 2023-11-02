Boonville announcing major economic investment Friday

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A multi-million dollar economic announcement is planned for Friday in Boonville.

Mayor Charlie Wyatt says the announcement will happen at 11 a.m. at Trickey’s Beverages and Brews on Locust Street.

Wyatt tells us it is a privately owned $74 million economic development for the city.

14 News will have a crew at the announcement and bring you the latest on-air and online.

