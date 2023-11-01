Birthday Club
Work to begin within a year on Indiana side of I-69 Ohio River Crossing

Section 3 is letting on November 1
By Mitchell Carter
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project has taken another step into beginning work in Indiana.

Per project officials, on November 1, the letting began on Section Three, which is the Indiana portion of the project.

“It’s a big day when you reach the contract letting, so we have received previously technical proposals from the proposers for I69 ORX section 3. We received their cost proposals today,” says Peterson.

Section Three will deal with almost all Ohio River floodplain area, and they’ll be making two small embankment sections.

If you look at the maps on the project website, one will be near the Indiana-Kentucky State Line where the crossing starts, and the other will be near the existing I-69 and Veterans Memorial Parkway interchange.

Once those are done Section Two, which is the bridge over the Ohio itself, will begin.

“Now, there’s that due diligence paperwork that follows, and then within the next several weeks, we expect to name a contractor, and that’s pretty exciting because then we know who’s going to be at work in the Evansville area,” explains Peterson.

Peterson says they plan on naming the official contractor for the project at the end of the month, and then construction should officially begin in the Spring of 2024.

You can see the apparent bid results for the letting here.

Construction on the actual river crossing which will bring Kentucky and Indiana together is set to begin sometime in 2027.

