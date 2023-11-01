Why is your child on a pre-school waiting list?

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Over 50-percent of America’s pre-school aged kids are not in school, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The pandemic certainly didn’t help the problem. Pre-K attendance dropped 10% from 2019 to 2021.

Even with that dip in enrollment, some families are still finding themselves on wait lists for early childhood education. That’s caused by a different problem.

Building Blocks CEO Aleisha Sheridan says its vital to have 3 and 4-year-olds in some kind of early childhood education.

“That’s when you want to capture any gaps that might exist and close them before they start the formalized setting,” Sheridan said.

More than three years removed from the start of the pandemic, Sheridan says Tri-State enrollment numbers are trending in the right direction.

Looking at Gibson, Posey, Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties, 300 more kids are enrolled in Pre-K this year compared to last year.

But now there’s another problem holding programs back... staffing shortages.

“We’re having to close classrooms and aren’t able to open up high quality classrooms simply because we don’t have the people,” Sheridan said.

Building Blocks data shows the same four counties have room for nearly 10,000 additional preschool students, yet families are forced to join wait lists.

“When we go back to the wait list and say what’s the issue, I’ll rope back around to, it’s staffing,” Sheridan said. “Let’s find out our true barrier, let’s get some data behind what’s keeping people from applying for jobs? Once they apply and come to the interview, why are they not taking the jobs?”

Sheridan says they’re working to find those answers. But until action is taken at the state level, wait lists will likely remain the norm.

