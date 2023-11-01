Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - New information this morning, two of the men charged in connection to the Mount Vernon Avenue murders have pleaded not guilty.
We’re working to learn more this morning after a head on collision left at least two people with injuries Tuesday night in Evansville.
Maui Police release body-cam footage showing the first moments of the Maui fire.
Capturing the scramble to escape the flames and the race to save lives.
A bitterly cold night for trick or treaters, but that didn’t stop Tri-State families from taking part in some Halloween fun.
