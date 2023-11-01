Birthday Club
Webster Co. Animal Control earns ‘No Kill’ status

By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Webster County Animal Care and Control say they’ve achieved “No Kill Status.”

They say they were officially recognized by the Best Friends Animal Society for their efforts to save the lives of homeless dogs.

The Best Friends Animal Society is a nonprofit that partners with a network of rescues and shelters across the country to promote pet adoption, no-kill animal rescue, and spay-and neuter programs.

Webster County Animal Care and Control received a plaque from the organization commending them for maintaining a 90% or higher save rate.

“We have actually had higher than a 90% save rate since 2016,” said Webster County’s Animal Control Officer Aaron Richmond. “We never euthanize for space; only when it is the only option due to severe health or behavioral issues.”

The shelter has two full-time employees, who care for the dogs, answer calls and emails, process adoptions and rescues, and manage the shelter’s office.

“Our shelter takes in over 300 dogs every year,” said Richmond. “It’s just me and Dana here, and we have to work very hard to run our shelter the right way and do what’s best for the dogs we house.”

Richmond says the shelter hopes to encourage more adoptions.

“Most of our dogs are pulled to go to rescues. We would love to see more dogs being adopted and staying here in the community,” Richmond said. “Right now, we have more dogs than we’ve ever had before, and it has been really difficult. We are making sure they are cared for, but we don’t have a lot of space and resources are limited.”

Information about dogs available for adoption can be found here.

