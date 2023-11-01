Birthday Club
Warmer each day through the weekend

70′s possible Monday
14 First Alert Forecast(WFIE)
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -October goes on the books as slightly drier and warmer than average.  Total rainfall was just. .37″ below normal.   Lows on Tuesday morning dipped to 30 with afternoon highs in the 40s under sunny skies.   Milder air will gradually work back in over the next several days.   Mostly sunny with a high of 54 on Thursday.   Partly sunny with highs in the 60s Friday through Sunday.   A cold front will bring rain chances back into the Tri-State on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week.  Highs will peak around 70 on Monday, then slide back into the middle 50s by Wednesday.

