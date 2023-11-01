Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office warning public of phone scam

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a potential scam.

Deputies say people have gotten phone calls from someone claiming to be a detective.

They say the detective tells them there is a warrant for missing jury duty and they need to pay a fine.

Deputies say no one from their office will call and ask you for money.

If you believe you are a victim, call the sheriff’s office.

